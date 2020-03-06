Mayor gives date for 1st City Council meeting in Citizens Tower; City gives update on progress

Work at Citizens Tower continues as more progress is evident both inside and out. The last phase of concrete on the south size plaza is underway, and ground cover will soon be installed. All sidewalks have been poured, and pedestrian and street lights will also be installed soon. Inside, the City Council Chambers is complete minus some cosmetic touches; and most conference rooms have Audio/Visual equipment installed, with more installations scheduled next week. Mainstreet and the City's one-stop-shop are also in the completion phase of furniture installation.