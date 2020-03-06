Mild temps and strong breezes for Severe Weather Awareness Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fair skies and some gusty winds on Friday will be followed by a similar day on Saturday. However, winds could be stronger in the afternoon, especially in the eastern South Plains.
In general, it will be a nice weekend with mild temperatures and clouds on the increase by late Saturday through Sunday.
Saturday will be a great time to visit the Science Spectrum for our annual Severe Weather Awareness Day from 10am-4pm. Free to enter and plenty of safety information, demonstrations and some great door prizes.
The First Alert Team will be on hand most of the day for questions, photos and just visiting.
Morning lows and highs will range from the mid 30s in Lubbock to the 60s by the late afternoon.
As the clouds increase late in the afternoon it will become cloudy by Sunday morning. The approach of another upper level system, a weak one, will lead to increasing chances of rain by mid-day Sunday and may have rain still the in the eastern areas through Monday morning.
The rain amounts will be light with the next system since moisture levels will be low and the weather system is a weak one. I expect around a tenth to one quarter inch amounts at the most based on current data.
Temperatures will be impacted on Sunday and will be slightly lower than on Saturday, ranging from the 50s in the northern South Plains to the low 60s in the southern counties.
It appears that winds will be breezy, but not too strong on Sunday afternoon.
As the system moves east by Monday the skies will clear and it will warm to the 70s by Monday afternoon.The next chance of rain will come in mid to late next week.
