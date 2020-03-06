Ohio State: Settlement reached with nearly half alleging sex abuse by team doctor

The deal announced Friday with few details is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss.
By KANTELE FRANKO | March 6, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 1:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who alleged university officials ignored complaints and failed to stop sexual abuse by a team doctor decades ago.

The deal announced Friday with few details is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss.

A lawyer for some of the men says the agreement helps them move forward and heal.

The university calls it a step of “restorative justice.”

Scores more Strauss accusers still have pending lawsuits. They say mediation has been unsuccessful, and they’ve asked a judge to let them resume litigation.

Strauss died in 2005.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.