Police searching for suspect in stabbing that injured 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are hoping the public can help in solving a crime that left two people injured on March 2, 2020.
Police officials say 28-year-old Felipe Villa Jr. went to a house in the 3200 block of 35th Street around 1 a.m.
Police reports say Villa stabbed a 51-year-old man and left him with serious injuries. A 39-year-old man was able to intervene by hitting Villa. Villa then ran off after stabbing the 39-year-old man several times.
Anyone who sees or has information on Villa’s whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to the location of Villa may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
