South Plains College to host License to Carry class

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College will host another License to Carry class, starting at 8 a.m. on March 21 inside the Law Enforcement Technology Center on the Levelland campus.
Cost of the class is $75 for people who are getting their license for the first time; cost if $25 for those who only want a refresher course. There is also a $40 fee for fingerprints and background checks for the Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Students are asked to bring either a revolver or a semi-automatic pistol of any caliber and 50 rounds of ammunition. Eye and hearing protection will be provided for those who do not have their own.
The classroom portion covers firearm safety, use of force, non-violent conflict resolution, lawful concealed or open carry, storage with children in the home, and contacts with law enforcement.
There will also be a range portion that covers rules and commands, a shooting portion at distances ranging from three to 15 yards.
Those with little experience will need to take a basic pistol course before taking this course.
Mark Wittie, instructor of law enforcement/ criminal justice at SPC, will teach the class. Those interested can sign up for the class here.
