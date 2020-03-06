South Plains Severe Weather Awareness Day and weekend rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe Weather Awareness Day is Saturday, there's a time change Saturday night, and a chance of rain Sunday. Just a few of the items in today's post.
High clouds will drift overhead today but will have little effect on afternoon temperatures. After a cold start, temperatures will climb back into the 60s across the KCBD viewing area, ranging from near 60 in the northwest to the mid-60s in the east. It will become slightly breezy with speeds ranging from about 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 25 mph.
Partly cloudy tonight with a light wind. And not as cold. By morning lows will range from the low 30s in the northwest to low 40s in the southeast. Lows will moderate into next week.
We'll see a slight increase in clouds tomorrow, which will be partly cloudy with a gusty afternoon. Temperatures will again peak in the 60s. Winds speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts from about 35 to 40 mph will be possible.
Severe Weather Awareness Day is tomorrow from 10 AM to 4 PM. Like previous years, it will be in the lobby of the Science Spectrum on the South Loop. It’s a great opportunity to learn the best ways to protect your family and property during our spring storm season.
There will be many hands-on activities, demonstrations, information, great door prizes, spotter training, emergency vehicles and storm chasers, and it's all free. The First Alert Forecast team will be on hand with our green screen. Kids love to try it out. Stop by and say hi. John, Cary, Kelly, Adam, and I will be roaming the hall.
Partly cloudy skies will continue through Saturday night. It will be breezy, and while not as cold, it will be chilly. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the northwest to mid-40s southeast.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Saturday night. Technically, Sunday morning. Time springs forward one hour at 2 AM (2 AM becomes 3 AM).
A chance of rain returns to West Texas and the KCBD viewing area Sunday. I will go into more depth on that in the video post I'll add here later this morning.
Another opportunity for precipitation comes next week. I'll go into more depth on that in the video I'll add here later this morning.
There’s much more in our forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story, just scroll down a bit).
