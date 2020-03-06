Texas Tech basketball has more fans in U.S. counties than other schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study of ticket data shows Texas Tech men’s basketball team is the most popular in the country by county.
Vivid Seats has put together a map that shows the most popular college basketball teams by state and county. Tech ranks No. 1 on the Vivid Seats map.
Of course, the size of Texas might have something to do with Tech’s ranking.
Texas does have the most counties of any state. Tech’s reach includes most of West Texas, the South Plains, the Panhandle and parts of New Mexico.
The Red Raiders No. 1 ranking includes 119 counties, followed by Kentucky at No. 2 with 116 counties, then Minnesota at No. 3 with 97 counties, Arkansas at No. 4 with 96 counties and Nebraska at No. 5 with 88 counties.
The entire collection of data can be found on the Vivid Seats website. The link to Vivid Seats’ interactive map can be found here: Map: The Most Popular NCAA College Basketball Teams by County
