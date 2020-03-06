United implements purchase limit on illness prevention products

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In light of the Coronavirus, United Supermarkets implemented a purchase limit on illness prevention products.
United Family Communications and Community Engagement Manager, Nancy Sharp, said the decision was made to ensure all guests have access to the products they need.
“Products will vary from store to store, but we have put limitations on certain items that tend to be very popular anytime there’s a viral outbreak,” Sharp said.
Items such as liquid bleach, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and sprays.
“Toilet paper, paper towels, anything that has typically had a spike when there’s a viral outbreak,” Sharp said.
Sharp said anytime there is an unexpected spike in demand, it takes some time for the supply chain to catch up.
“And, so right now we are wanting to make sure all of our guests have access to the products that they need,” Sharp said.
One customer said he is buying sanitation wipes today as a precaution for work.
“They have advised us to keep some of the sanitary wipes inside of our pickups so when we get back in we can wash our hands.”
He said United’s purchase limit makes sense.
“I’m sure there’d be a rush, I don’t plan to buy but one little pack to keep in my pickup.”
Sharp said it is really about being a good neighbor.
“We’re wanting to make sure that we’re all giving our neighbors and our friends an opportunity to get the quantities that they need of products,” Sharp said.
Sharp said quantities will vary from store to store, but there is no reason for people to panic.
