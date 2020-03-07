Former Lubbock native living in Nashville tells story of surviving recent tornadoes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock native, Toby Caldwell, is now a East Nashville musician and resident and he says this week’s Nashville tornadoes, which killed at least 24 people, were unlike anything he’s ever been through.
“No one really treated this one like a big deal so we just kind of went to to bed,” said Caldwell.
He said his daughter woke him and his wife up at 12:20 in the morning because she was scared of the storm. His wife ran to her phone to check the news and weather.
“My wife… there’s like an Instagram account of a national emergency weather page that she subscribes to and we turned it on and realized that it was a pretty big storm and it was right on top of us,”said Caldwell.
Caldwell and his family quickly decided to make a run for it.
“Luckily, our neighbor right across the street has a basement and we threw our clothes on and shoes on and ran out of the front door. We were in the basement just a couple of minutes before it hit.”
When they woke up, they say a very nearby neighborhood, which is one of the many entertainment districts that locals call “The Five Points District," was destroyed.
“We would walk down to the district and grab a coffee. There’s a coffee shop that we walk down to and a little, old VW beetle…. there’s an old 60s van that was turned into a weenie, hot dog shop and it’s very surreal to see all of that stuff because where we normally walk, there are cherry blossom trees and beautiful old houses and architecture, all of that stuffed is pretty trashed now. All of the trees are gone, all of the telephone poles are broken, there’s debris everywhere,” Caldwell said. “They don’t have power, so none of those businesses will be open for probably a week until power gets back.”
The communal spirit is something that Toby believes is going to keep the city of Nashville pushing forward.
“On one hand, it’s really traumatic and kind of hard to deal with but at the same time, it’s really good to see how the community - all of the people- who are going to these places, cleaning this places up and getting everybody back on their feet.”
Toby encourages Lubbockites ahead of severe weather season to pay attention to any Tornado alerts, ahead of severe weather season.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.