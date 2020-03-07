Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORY MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Collin McHugh says he regrets he didn't do more to stop the Houston Astros from breaking sign stealing rules in 2017 and 2018. McHugh is worried about the impact of the Astros' actions on young fans. The 32-year-old right-hander was 58-35 with the Astros from 2014-19. He said Astros pitchers were led to believe other teams were stealing the Astros' signs. McHugh was 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA last season. He was placed on the injured list Aug. 31 due to right elbow soreness and will not be ready for opening day this year. He signed with the Boston Red Sox this week.