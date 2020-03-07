Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SXSW
Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The organizers of South By Southwest have cancelled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they are devastated but that they recognize it is necessary to prevent a serious threat of contagion. Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster Friday afternoon as a precaution because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, effectively cancelling the annual event that was scheduled for March 13-22. Organizers said in a statement that the situation evolved rapidly, and that they honor and respect the city's decision. Several high-profile technology and media companies had already withdrawn because of coronavirus concerns.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
4 new Houston-area coronavirus cases bring local total to 8
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Houston-area residents testing positive for the new coronavirus has reached eight with the positive tests on two suburban Houston women in their 60s. The results on the two Fort Bend County women came Friday after Houston reported its first city residents testing positive for the virus — a man and a woman, each in their 60s. Houston officials say their cases were likely exposed while traveling in Egypt, as was the case with the two Fort Bend County women. The four are linked to four other Houston-area residents who tested positive after the taking same February trip.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Suit: Website sold ammo to underage accused Texas shooter
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified. An amended lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the website of breaking federal law. Dimitrios Pagourtzis was 17 at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Federal law bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors. Those killed at the school include a Pakistani exchange student whose parents filed the amended petition.
GIRL SLAIN-MOTHER CHARGED
Texas woman gets life in prison in beheading of daughter
KYLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of stabbing and beheading her 5-year-old daughter in 2017 has been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison. A Hays County jury on Thursday convicted 27-year-old Krystle Villanueva in the death of her daughter, Giovanna Hernandez. The girl was killed at their home in Kyle, located about 20 miles southwest of Austin. Jurors also found Villanueva guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the girl's grandfather, who survived. A judge sentenced Villanueva to life in prison without parole.
AP-US IMMIGRATION-MILITARY DEPLOYMENT
US sending military police to two border crossings
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says it's sending 160 military police and engineers to two official border crossings to deal with asylum seekers in case a federal appeals court strikes down one of the Trump administration's key policies. Senior Customs and Border Protections officials said Friday that active duty personnel will be in place at ports of entry in El Paso and San Diego this weekend. The deployment is in response to crowds that gathered at an El Paso crossing last Friday after a federal appeals court temporarily struck down the program known as “Remain in Mexico," which forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases wind through court in the U.S.
POLICE SHOOTING-TEXAS
Video: Police shocked Texas college student before shooting
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Body camera footage shows police shocked a Texas college student holding a frying pan and a cleaver twice with a stun gun before an officer fatally shot him. Darius Tarver was advancing toward police carrying the pan when an officer shot him twice at an apartment building in Denton, a community 40 miles northwest of downtown Dallas. The January shooting followed 911 calls about a man acting erratically, banging on doors and breaking lights with a pan. Tarver's family and their attorney say he was in the midst of a mental health crisis after suffering a brain injury.
TEXAS VOTING-LAWSUIT
Democrats sue to block Texas straight-ticket voting in 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats are suing Texas elections officials in an effort to stop a new ban on straight-ticket voting in 2020. The lawsuit filed Thursday comes after long lines this week snaked out of polling centers in Houston on Super Tuesday. Some voters waited more than an hour, and Democrats are claims that it hints at problems to come in November. Most states don't offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party's entire slate of candidates
SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATIONS-INDIANA
Authorities: Serial killer says he strangled 2 in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country confessed to strangling two women in Indiana on the same night in October 1980. The Allen County Sheriff's Department said Friday that Samuel Little confessed to killing 18-year-old Valeria Boyd and 31-year-old Mary Ann Porter. Detectives interviewed Little at a Texas prison after the FBI alerted the department to what he said in 2018. Little told detectives he picked up both women in the same area in Fort Wayne at different times. He said he strangled them, then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County. The 79-year-old is imprisoned in California.
BACK PAY-OVERTIME
Contractor pays $495K back wages to 411 workers in 3 states
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor says a southwest Louisiana contractor operating in Louisiana, Texas and Florida has paid $495,900 in back wages to 411 workers. The department said in a news release Tuesday that Versa Integrity Group Inc. of Sulphur, Louisiana, erroneously classified wages as per diem payments. It says that meant overtime was paid at lower rates than federal law requires to workers who do inspections, maintenance and repair work at industrial refining, chemical and offshore locations. The department says Versa is based in Sulphur and provides non-destructive testing at 22 locations in the three states.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-REMAIN-IN-MEXICO
Court blocks 'Remain in Mexico' policy on part of US border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will halt a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings next week unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in sooner. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says its order issued Wednesday would take effect only along the border with Arizona and California. It declined to block the “Remain in Mexico” policy in New Mexico and Texas. The Trump administration says it's asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The high court has consistently ruled in the administration's favor on immigration and border enforcement.