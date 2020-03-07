Nazareth girls win record 24th State Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swiftettes are No. 1 for the fourth year in a row.
Nazareth won the 1A State Championship for the sixth time in seven years knocking off Lipan 44-31 Saturday morning in San Antonio.
It’s the Nazareth girls’ 24th overall State Title. All have come since 1976. No school in the State of Texas has won more.
The Swiftettes went on a 16-0 run in the second quarter to lead Lipan 25-14 at the half.
Emma Kleman led the way with 11 points.
Nazareth has now been to State 29 times has won a remarkable Texas Best 24 State Championships.
Nazareth finishes the season 31-8 and State Champions again.
Congratulations to Coach Eric Schilling and the Swiftettes.
