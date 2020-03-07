Ring Doorbell targeted by hackers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many people use the ring doorbell, but could your protection be targeted by hackers?
Lubbock resident, Vanessa Baker has owned her Ring for eight months now and can access her ring app through her phone and apple watch. Vanessa describes her neighborhood as hidden and difficult to find. She still likes to keep a close eye of what is happening around her property.
“We have a lot of packages that get delivered out here and we both work, so therefore, we needed to have something for when we knew when the packages were going to be delivered so then we could get home and put them up cause we hear of people stealing packages and so we just didn’t want ours to get stolen,” Baker said.
She has seen the Ring Doorbell hacker videos and she thinks they are scary.
The KCBD team reached out to Jamie Langlois, a local network engineer and owner of Switch IT. He shared several tips to keep your Ring from being accessed.
“The ways to not have your ring account compromised is to use a unique password that’s unique to all the other websites that you use online. And to go into your Ring account, under my account and turn on the two-factor authorization.”
Which is exactly what Vanessa to keep her account secure.
After reaching out to Ring, an official spokesperson responded, clarifying that the hacking is still under investigation. They reiterated the tips shared by Langlois stressing the importance of the two-factor authentication system which helps create an extra layer of security for ring users.
Another tip do not give your login information to others and create a strong password not used for other online accounts.
This is the statement from a Ring spokesperson:
While our investigation is ongoing, we do not have any evidence that this issue is related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s system or network. It is not uncommon for bad actors to harvest data from other company's data breaches and create lists so that other bad actors can attempt to gain access to other services.
We’ve emailed customers whose accounts we have identified as exposed and have reset their passwords. In addition, we are continuing to monitor for and block potentially unauthorized login attempts. We've also contacted all Ring customers, encouraging them to enable two-factor authentication, change their passwords, and follow these important best practices for keeping their accounts secure.
We’ve also made further security updates including two-step verification. Two-step verification is now mandatory for all users, requiring authorization of any new client device that attempts to log in with correct credentials before that device can gain access to the Ring account. Read more about this update on our blog.
We know that customers are understandably concerned about privacy and data security. In the year ahead, we are committed to putting control and privacy front and center, while providing the best possible experience for users.
On background:
- We highly encourage all Ring users to follow these security best practices to ensure your Ring account stays secure.
- To further protect customers, Ring is also doing the following:
- We notified customers whose accounts we have identified as exposed and reset their password.
- We are continuing to monitor for and block potentially unauthorized login attempts into Ring accounts.
- We have sent several communications to all Ring customers strongly encouraging they enable two-factor authentication, in addition to sharing password best practices for keeping their accounts secure. We will continue to run a comprehensive notification campaign to encourage users to adopt these best practices.
- We periodically scan various sources for credentials that may have been compromised as part of a non-Ring related breach. When we discover compromised credentials that match a Ring customer’s current username and password, we email the customer to let them know that their credentials may have been compromised and that we highly recommend they change their password and turn on two-factor authentication immediately.
- Ring users are now notified of any new client device that logs into a Ring account with correct credentials and, if they do not recognize the login, the user is prompted to change their account password which automatically logs out the unknown device.
