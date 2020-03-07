Shallowater girls win 3A State Championship

San Antonio, Texas (KCBD) - The 8th ranked Shallowater Fillies won their first State Title since 2004 beating #3 Woodville 61-43 Saturday morning in the 3A Championship in San Antonio.
The Fillies started out slow trailing 7-1, but got going to lead Woodville 13-10 after the first quarter.
Shallowater stretched the lead to 29-16 at the half.
Bree Brattain led the Fillies with 29 points!Shallowater finishes this incredible season 39-2.
Shallowater beat #1, #2, #3, #5 and #7 among other ranked teams this season.
It was Shallowater’s seventh trip to State and Second State Championship.
Legendary Shallowater Coach Chuck Darden wins his 996th game as the Fillies Coach.
In 2004, the Shallowater girls and boys won State Championships.
The Shallowater boys have a chance to head to State.
They play Peaster at 1pm at the Rip Griffin Center in the 3A Regional Final.
Congratulations to the Shallowater Fillies on winning the State Title!
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.