Texas Tech falls to No. 1 Kansas 66-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks today at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The game was scheduled for 1 p.m.
At halftime texas Tech trailed Kansas 32-24.
Texas Tech was looking to rebound from a 3 game losing streak to finish the regular season.
Texas Tech recently lost a heartbreaking overtime game against the No. 4 Baylor Bears in Waco last Monday.
Texas Tech came into the game with an overall record of 18-12.
Kansas is coming off a win over TCU last Wednesday in Lawrence.
Kansas came in with an overall record of 20-3.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.