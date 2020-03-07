Texas Tech falls to No. 1 Kansas 66-62

Texas tech Basketball (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By Harrison Roberts | March 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 3:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks today at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The game was scheduled for 1 p.m.

At halftime texas Tech trailed Kansas 32-24.

Texas Tech was looking to rebound from a 3 game losing streak to finish the regular season.

Texas Tech recently lost a heartbreaking overtime game against the No. 4 Baylor Bears in Waco last Monday.

Texas Tech came into the game with an overall record of 18-12.

Kansas is coming off a win over TCU last Wednesday in Lawrence.

Kansas came in with an overall record of 20-3.

