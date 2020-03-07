TTU IT Division warning community against COVID-19 scams

TTU IT Division warning community against COVID-19 scams
By Brad Burt | March 6, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 9:19 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The IT Division of Texas Tech University is warning people to stay cautious about cyber activity looking to take advantage of people using the Coronavirus, and offering some tips for west Texans to protect themselves online.

The TTU IT Division sent a release on Friday, saying internet criminals using emails and social media posts “requesting donations for duplicitous charitable organizations commonly appear after major natural disasters or high-profile incidents, such as the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.”

They advise members of the community to watch out for emails with subject lines, attachments, or hyperlinks related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), adding fraudulent communication will often contain links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites.

The IT Division recommends these tips and practices to protect yourself from all kinds of email scams:

You can stay up to date on Coronavirus information here at KCBD, or by going to the CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 website.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.