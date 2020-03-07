UMC: No positive Coronavirus at hospital, dispelling social media rumors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has responded to claims on social media of a positive Coronavirus test in Lubbock.
Staff at UMC say this claim is a rumor. They say a patient at the hospital was tested by the Center for Disease Control this week but that test came back negative.
KCBD received several messages asking to verify these rumors.
The Texas Department of State Health Services released a list of tips you can follow to prevent the spread of most viruses like COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
