Warm And Slightly Breezy Today

Cooler With Rain Tomorrow

Warm And Slightly Breezy Today
Saturday AM Forecast (Source: KCBD)
By Kelly Plasker | March 7, 2020 at 7:14 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 7:14 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting today a bit chilly with temperature expected to increase into the mid 60′s under mostly sunny sky with sustained southerly wind speeds between 15-25mph.

Saturday AM Weather Update

Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 40′s with rain chances increasing in the southern South Plains by sunrise. Rain chances will persist for much of the viewing area through Sunday and diminish by Monday morning.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be dependent on how much sunshine will be able to break through the clouds, but much of the region will see high temperatures reach the upper 50's to mid 60's.

Monday morning temperatures begin in the upper 40′s thanks to the clouds keeping the warmer air in place at the surface. By Monday afternoon temperatures will return to the low 70′s and mid 70′s for Tuesday afternoon.

The next storm system will arrive by Wednesday when our rain/storm chance begin to increase and temperatures remain in the 70's for afternoons until Friday when the possibility of stronger storms developing.

Saturday AM Forecast
Saturday AM Forecast (Source: KCBD)

Follow the forecast online with the Free KCBD weather app http://onelink.to/kcbdweather

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.