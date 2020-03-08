Cooler and Rain Showers Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday morning temperatures are starting about 15 degrees warmer than that of Saturday morning temperatures, but you'll still want a light jacket or sweater to stay comfortable on your way outdoors.
An umbrella will also be handy as shower activity continues to increase for the South Plains during the day. Light to moderate rainfall amounts will be possible during the morning hours and a bit of a lull in shower activity this afternoon will help temperatures reach the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
After sunset a stronger line of showers will begin to provide moderate to heavy rainfall along the Texas/New Mexico border and move eastward through the night, diminishing shortly after sunrise Monday morning.
Monday morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40′s and with the aid of westerly wind direction and ample sunshine high temperatures will quickly rebound into the low to mid 70′s.
Tuesday will be a very nice day to enjoy the weather with temperatures starting in the low 40's and increasing into the mid to upper 70's.
Our next opportunity for rainfall will likely arrive overnight Wednesday through Thursday with better chances for the entire viewing area on Friday.
