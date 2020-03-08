LCU Lady Chaps win Lone Star Conference title

By Devin Ward | March 8, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated March 8 at 4:18 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In their first season in the Lone Star Conference, the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps win the conference title.

Sunday afternoon, the Lady Chaps defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 57-44 in the title game.

In the game, LCU dominated on the defensive end - holding the Lady Lions to just 21-percent from the field and just eight-percent from deep.

Coach Gomez and the Lady Chaps will now get ready for the NCAA Division II Tournament.

They will be a part of the NCAA South Central Regional and it is expected to get under way on March 13, 2020.

