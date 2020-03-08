No. 2 Texas Tech beats Rice in extra innings 7-6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off against Rice Sunday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.
Going into the 9th inning, Texas Tech was trailing 6-4.
This was the final game of a three game series.
Texas Tech won the first two games, and came into today’s game with an overall record of 15-1.
The Rice Owls came into the game with a record of 2-12.
Rice will be back in Houston to face Texas A&M on Tuesday, March 10.
Texas Tech will head to Biloxi to face Mississippi State Tuesday, March 10.
The first pitch for Texas Tech and Mississippi State is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
