Red Raiders open Big 12 Championship against Texas Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – A new fight begins for Texas Tech next week at the Big 12 Championship when the Red Raiders open the tournament against No. 4 seed Texas at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Sprint Center.
The Red Raiders (18-13, 9-9 Big 12) finished the regular season in a four-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings and will go into the tournament as the fifth seed after tiebreakers. Kansas captured its 19th Big 12 regular season championship and an NCAA record 62nd all-time conference title. With a 17-1 league mark, the Jayhawks finished 2019-20 Big 12 play two games ahead of second place Baylor for their 15th outright Big 12 title.
This is the first year that a one-loss conference champion has been crowned since the league schedule expanded to 18 games in 2011-12. The last conference champion with just one blemish was the 2009-10 Kansas team (15-1). Additionally, KU completed league games undefeated on the road for the first time since 2001-02.
Kansas is ranked No. 1 in the national polls for the second straight week and third time this season (December 16). The Big 12 has held the top spot for seven consecutive weeks since January 20. Baylor was rated first for five consecutive weeks and is now ranked No. 4. The Jayhawks are also the top team in the NCAA NET rankings and have the nation's toughest schedule.
With the conclusion of regular season play, the pairings are set for the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship to be played March 11-14 in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Jayhawks will enter as the No. 1 seed. Baylor's No. 2 seed is its highest in Big 12 history and the Bears' 15-3 league mark is a program record. No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 6 West Virginia also received first round byes.
First-round games will be contested on Wednesday, March 11 with No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State and No. 7 TCU against No. 10 Kansas State.
In the four-way tie for third, Oklahoma won the round robin among the tied teams with a 4-2 record against the other three (1-1 vs. Texas, 1-1 vs. Texas Tech, 2-0 vs. West Virginia). Texas and Texas Tech were both 3-3 in the round robin of tied teams. UT received the fourth seed and was ranked ahead of fifth seed TTU due to a 3-1 record against OSU and TCU. WVU is the sixth seed due to a 2-4 record against the tied teams.
In the tie for the seventh seed, TCU is ranked ahead of Oklahoma State due to a 1-1 record against Baylor.
Extensive video coverage of the entire Championship can be found at Big12Sports.com and on the conference’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Video available will include postgame interviews, behind-the-scenes access, features, and highlights from every contest.
Exclusive live coverage of postgame press conferences will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Additionally, Big 12 correspondents Morgan Uber and Aaron Pryor will host a Big 12 Championship preview show each day of the men's and women's championships beginning at 9 a.m. CT from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15.
The entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship will be televised nationally on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and be available on the ESPN App. ESPN will also provide on-site studio coverage during the semifinal and final games.
2020 PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Sprint Center - Kansas City
Wednesday, March 11 Network Time
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State ESPNU 6:00 p.m. CT
No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State ESPNU 8:00 p.m. CT
Thursday, March 12
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech ESPN or ESPN2 11:30 a.m. CT
No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner ESPN or ESPN2 1:30 p.m. CT
No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner ESPN or ESPN2 6:00 p.m. CT
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia ESPN or ESPN2 8:00 p.m. CT
Friday, March 13
Thursday Afternoon Winners ESPN or ESPN2 6:00 p.m. CT
Thursday Evening Winners ESPN or ESPN2 8:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 14
Semifinal Winners ESPN 5:00 p.m. CTTimes / Networks subject to change
The second game of each session begins 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game
All games are available via the ESPN App.