Texas Tech to host first ever NRSHA Collegiate National Championship

Provided by National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance
National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance (NRSHA), Archer City, Texas – Two collegiate national championship teams will be crowned at the Hughes Trailer NRSHA Collegiate National Championship Show in March. Held on the campus of Texas Tech University, the event will showcase top collegiate ranch and stock horse competitors, highlighting the top teams as well as outstanding individual riders. More than $55,000 of prizes and scholarships will be awarded March 29-30, 2020.
"Ranch and stock horse competitions are thriving throughout the United States. This competition highlights collegiate teams who will show in cow work, reining, ranch trail and ranch pleasure," explains Kim Lindsey with Texas Tech University. "We are excited to host this inaugural event here at Texas Tech in the Kris Wilson Fearless Champion Arena, where the first ranch horse team was born over a decade ago."
The concept of collegiate stock horse teams was started by the late Dr. Kris Wilson, who was a professor at Texas Tech University, and then went on to have a successful ranching career before passing away in 2016. Since then, schools across the country have replicated his idea and more than 20 colleges and universities have organized teams.
"We've had interest from teams all across the U.S.," said Jill Dunkel, executive director of Stock Horse of Texas (SHTX). Stock Horse of Texas is one of the founding members of NRSHA. "This will be a one-of-a-kind event with teams from as far as Tennessee to Wyoming to New Mexico and beyond competing in two full go-rounds with judges approved by the American Quarter Horse Association."
The event is free of charge at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center. Competition will last both Sunday and Monday, with an awards dinner on Monday evening.
Champion teams from Division I and Division II will each receive horse trailers by Hughes Trailer for their efforts. Reserve champion teams will each take home CowTrac mechanical cow training systems. Individual champions in three divisions are sponsored by Total Equine and will earn buckles, with the Top 5 receiving jackets from Carter Ranch Horse and the Top 10 receiving prize packages from Classic Equine and Farnam. A $6,000 scholarship will also be presented to the Outstanding Freshman, courtesy of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
"Several ranches have stepped up to help make this event happen," Dunkel said. "They know these kids are the future of the equine industry, ranching and agriculture. It's exciting to see them support this inaugural event."
Ranch sponsors include Banks Ranch, Bonds Ranch, RA Brown Ranch, CS Cattle Co, 6666 Ranch, Haythorn Land & Cattle, Huddleston Performance Horses, Singleton Ranches, Stuart Ranch, Texas A&M Equine Initiative and Tongue River Ranch.
The National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance is comprised of seven ranch/stock horse associations – East Coast Stock Horse Association, National Versatility Ranch Horse Association, Oklahoma Stock Horse Association, Stock Horse of Texas, Western States Versatility Ranch Horse Association, American Quarter Horse Association and Volunteer Ranch Horse Association.
More information about NRSHA and the National Championship Collegiate Show can be found at www.ranchhorse.net.