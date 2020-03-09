Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, 49-year-old Leticia Smith is behind bars this morning, charged with capital murder.
- Police arrested Smith on Sunday morning after finding a 79-year-old woman dead inside a home in the 300 block of East 16th Street.
- Investigators have not said how the woman died.
Senator Ted Cruz is under self-quarantine in Texas after being exposed to coronavirus.
- He came into contact with a man at the Conservative Political Action Conference, who later tested positive for the disease.
- Cruz says doctors say his odds of getting the virus are low.
The Regal Princess ship has finally docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Sunday night.
- The ship had been under a no sail order until tests cleared all crew members of cornavirus.
- Another ship, the Grand Princess, which has 21 confirmed cases will dock today in Oakland, California.
North Korea has launched three missiles as a response to world condemnations of its military exercises.
- The missiles are estimated to have flown about 125 miles and landed in-between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
- The launch comes two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a threat to world leaders.
