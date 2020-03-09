Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 in jail after woman found dead Sunday, Ted Cruz under coronavirus quarantine, North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | March 9, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated March 9 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, 49-year-old Leticia Smith is behind bars this morning, charged with capital murder.

Senator Ted Cruz is under self-quarantine in Texas after being exposed to coronavirus.

The Regal Princess ship has finally docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Sunday night.

North Korea has launched three missiles as a response to world condemnations of its military exercises.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.