Family sues suspects, car club in fatal racing crash

The lawsuit says three members of Muscle Mayhem were illegally racing on Slide Road. The members have been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Montalvo, 24-year-old Luis Salinas and 28-year-old Anthony Martin. Montalvo was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger while engaging in a street race with Salinas and Martin. They were traveling southbound on the 7400 block of Slide Road. During the street race, the defendant’s vehicles reached speeds 50 miles per hour above the posted speed limit. As the race was taking place, Howard Wright was operating his vehicle and was stopped in observance of a stop sign, waiting to turn left at the intersection of 75th and Slide Rd. As Wright attempted to turn left onto Slide Road, Montalvo “violently” collided with Wright’s vehicle.