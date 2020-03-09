KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Champ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Champ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Champ is a 1-year-old spotted pitbull.
He would work best with a patient family, because he gets scared at times; that’s also why he would be a good only-dog. He is up-to-date on his vaccines but will come with a voucher to get neutered.
Champ’s adoption fees for Monday, March 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
And starting today, LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
