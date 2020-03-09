Lubbock police to release information on uptick in racing cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will host a news conference on Monday morning to discuss its recent uptick in vehicle racing cases and its plan to combat the issue.
Those with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County District Attorney and LPD will speak on the issue at 1:30 p.m.
This year, LPD has seen a 28 percent increase in calls related to vehicle racing, which totals 48.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream that news conference live. That can be watched on the website at www.kcbd.com.
