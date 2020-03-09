Overnight rain chance, sunshine returns Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One final wave of precipitation will track across the area overnight tonight.
This will bring us a round of showers and isolated thunderstorms through midnight for the Lubbock area.
Look for areas of patchy fog to develop overnight. Lows end up in the upper 40’s most areas. Gusty south winds average 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Rain chances quickly come to an end Sunday night with more sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70’s Monday. Winds become west at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with more rain possible late in the work week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.