Paint thinner near space heater causes flash fire in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle after a flash fire that happened near 154th and Indiana Ave. around 2:30 p.m.
According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area in reference to an explosion.
When deputies arrived they were notified by a neighbor that a female resident of the home was taken by personal vehicle to seek medical attention. Woodrow Fire said it appeared the female had been using paint thinner close to a space heater causing a flash fire.
Investigators say there was no structure damage visible.
The extent of the burns to the female have not been determined.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
