Snoop Dogg, a.k.a. Dj Snoopadelic, will be performing in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snoop Dogg, now also known as DJ Snoopadelic, is scheduled to be in Lubbock on April 19, 2020.
Cook’s Garage and Rev Limit Customs announced D-O-Double G’s performance will be held in the Bus Barn, but no start time was given.
Cook’s Garage is located at 11002 Hwy. 87 in Lubbock.
Snoop’s biography on Ticketmaster says he added DJing to his long list of accomplishments in 2012.
“Spinning his favorite R&B classics from back in the day as well as his own hits ranging from his G-Funk breakout tracks to his recent smooth grooves, Tha Dogg Father gets crowds pumped with bumping beats while he serves as the master of ceremonies. Fans never know what famous rappers might show up to lay down a verse when Snoop is on the ones and twos. The iconic MC may even step out from behind his DJ rig to bust a rhyme on perennial favorites like 'Gin & Juice’ or ‘The Next Episode’. No matter what he has planned for the evening, fans can count on DJ Snoopadelic to pump out the jams and make the club smoking hot—for rizzle!”
Tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, but the Cook’s Garage Facebook post did not mention if you could buy the tickets on their website or at their location. We have reached out to them for comment.
Snoop was in Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 7, 2020, spinning records at two different performances. The Chee Weez and Geaux DJ opened for Snoop at The Basin Music Hall on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge, followed by another set at Fred’s in Tigerland, also in Baton Rouge.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.