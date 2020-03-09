Snoop Dogg, a.k.a. Dj Snoopadelic, will be performing in Lubbock

“Spinning his favorite R&B classics from back in the day as well as his own hits ranging from his G-Funk breakout tracks to his recent smooth grooves, Tha Dogg Father gets crowds pumped with bumping beats while he serves as the master of ceremonies. Fans never know what famous rappers might show up to lay down a verse when Snoop is on the ones and twos. The iconic MC may even step out from behind his DJ rig to bust a rhyme on perennial favorites like 'Gin & Juice’ or ‘The Next Episode’. No matter what he has planned for the evening, fans can count on DJ Snoopadelic to pump out the jams and make the club smoking hot—for rizzle!”