Springlike weather pattern expected through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Springlike weather conditions are expected across the South Plains the next few days.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 40’s.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
We will see an increase in high clouds Tuesday. It will be warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70’s.
Southwest winds become occasionally gusty at 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
Wednesday may be a few degrees warmer with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.
Our weather pattern becomes unsettled later this week with rain and colder temperatures expected late Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.