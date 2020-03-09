Vitalant reassures donors giving blood still safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant blood donation services continues to encourage donors to give blood to local blood center, despite a national rise in coronavirus cases.
The center says the blood collection process is still safe and new measures have been put in place that are mandated by the Food and Drug Administration. Those with Vitalant are also monitoring any changes on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention or FDA and other organizations.
All blood donors are required to be in good health before giving blood.
“Sick hospital patients rely on blood donors—there is no other source for blood,” Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer, said. “We need healthy individuals to donate blood, while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”
Vitalant also encourages all members of the public, not just donors, to take the advice of the CDC and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The public is also encouraged to refrain from touching eyes, noses or mouths with unwashed hands.
The chance of contracting COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus family, is low. Because of its nature, it is also highly unlikely to be transmitted through blood.
“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients," Vassallo, said. “That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now.”
