Voice of Hope to host 13th Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voice of Hope: Rape Crisis Center will host its 13th Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise funds for its services. That will start at 11 a.m. on April 25.
The event will take place at Safety City in Clapp Park at 4500 Ave. U. Registration costs $35 for the event and will be available on-site.
This is a yearly march that helps to raise awareness about the issue of sexual assault and sex trafficking. It is a one-mile march and participants can wear 4-inch stilettos, though it is optional.
Both men and woman can participate.
Money raised from the event help towards getting supplies for VOH’s equine therapy for sex trafficked victims; art therapy supplies; sexual assault prevention curriculum; supplies for its Sex Trafficking Allied Response Team; and training cost for staff, law enforcement and community awareness.
More information on the event and organization can be found on VOH’s website here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.