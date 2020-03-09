Warming now, raining later

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night's widespread rain produced some significant totals. I'll add those to this story in an update before mid-morning. After the rain skies are clearing and temperatures will warm to above average. I am, however, watching our next weather-maker which will bring another chance of precipitation.
Sunny this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 60s in the northwestern viewing area and 70s elsewhere. It will be quite gusty this morning, but wind speeds will be diminishing this afternoon.
Low visibility in patchy fog is possible tonight into tomorrow morning. Tonight otherwise will be mostly fair, at least until the early morning. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the northwest to the upper 40s in the southeast.
Patchy fog may cause areas of low visibility tomorrow morning. Fog is not uncommon following rains such as those last night that leave the ground very damp. Otherwise tomorrow will be partly cloudy. The early morning will be chilly, the afternoon warm. Highs will be in the 70s.
A mostly cloudy sky will dominate Wednesday's weather. Temperatures, however, will warm a couple more degrees.
Our rain potential returns late Thursday, first as a slight chance, increasing through Friday. Showers may linger through Saturday morning.
Currently the risk of severe weather appears quite low. Again, as we get nearer to Friday we will be receiving additional data each day. Watch for updates.
Above freezing temperatures, based on this morning's data, are anticipated during this next precip window. However, not all data is in agreement and is trending much colder. Stay tuned!
On that note, it's still too early to plant cold sensitive vegetation. Additional freezes, perhaps hard freezes, are possible. The average date of Lubbock's last Spring freeze is April 10.
The earliest last freeze in Spring on record is February 24, which was in 2012. Previous to that the earliest was March 12, 1935. The latest on record is May 8, in 1938. Dates trend earlier to the northwest of Lubbock and later to the southeast.
Rain reports will be added here later this morning. Please return for that and my video, which will include our RainCast for our late-week shower chance.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.