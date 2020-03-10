Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us !
On Daybreak Today, there will not be a runoff election in the race for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 1.
- After provisional and mail-in ballots were counted, Terence Kovar avoided a runoff election by two votes.
- He will replace outgoing commissioner Bill McCay.
- Read more here: Kovar avoids runoff against Dumbauld in County Commissioner Pct. 1 race
Texas Tech has cancelled its spring break study abroad trips.
- The move comes amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
- A decision on summer study abroad trips will be made by the end of the month.
- Read the statement from the university here: Texas Tech cancelling spring break study-abroad trips
President Trump is set to meet with the White House and Senators today to discuss an economic stimulus package.
- That could include a possible payroll tax cut and relief for hourly wage workers.
- The president has not said specifically what his measures would be.
- Read that story from The Associated Press here: White House to seek possible payroll tax relief amid virus outbreak
The United States has started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.
- This is part of a peace deal that was solidified with the U.S., Afghanistan and the Taliban.
- This should also start the end of the 18-year war in the region and the release of Taliban and Afghan prisoners.
- Read that story here: US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says
