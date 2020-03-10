Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Kovar seals Precinct 1 commissioner spot, Texas Tech cancels spring break study abroad trips, U.S. begins Afghanistan troop withdrawal

By Michael Cantu | March 10, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 6:34 AM

On Daybreak Today, there will not be a runoff election in the race for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 1.

Texas Tech has cancelled its spring break study abroad trips.

President Trump is set to meet with the White House and Senators today to discuss an economic stimulus package.

The United States has started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

