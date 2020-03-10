FDA taking action on flavored vaping violations

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on companies that continue to sell flavored, cartridge-based vaping products in violation of the agency’s new policy.

The policy took effect in February.

It prioritizes enforcement actions against cartridge-based vaping products in flavors other than tobacco and menthol.

The FDA sent out 22 warning letters to companies that make and sell flavored cartridges.

Those companies include both online retailers and brick-and-mortar businesses like gas stations and convenience stores.

The companies have to respond within 15 days.

The FDA says a top priority is protecting young people from the dangers of tobacco use, especially regarding e-cigarettes.

