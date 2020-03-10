First Spring warmth, then Spring rains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little chillier this morning, but warmer this afternoon. Spring-feel afternoon temperatures will continue until Friday, when temperatures and rain will fall. Much more follows below, and even more will be in my video I'll add here on the Weather Page later this morning.
There is a low chance of low visibility in patchy fog through mid-morning. It's most likely in rural areas, especially near bare fields.
Otherwise this morning, chilly early and partly cloudy.
High clouds will continue to drift overhead, resulting in a partly cloudy day overall. Occasionally the cloud cover may increase to mostly cloudy. The afternoon will be warm. Highs will be in the 70s.
Cloudiness will increase tomorrow, with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures, however, will warm back into the 70s.
A slight chance of rain returns late Thursday. Some spotty light rain showers may begin in the afternoon, through the start is more likely to hold off until evening.
Rain is likely Friday and Friday night. Isolated thundershowers are possible. Wintry showers may mix in Friday night into Saturday morning over the northwestern viewing area. Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to remain too warm for any precipitation type but rain.
Here’s a repeat from yesterday, in case you missed my mention. With the current mild weather many people may be thinking of getting out into the garden or yard. I recommend holding off on putting out any plants which are cold sensitive. Additional freezes, even hard freezes, are typical through March.
