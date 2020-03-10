KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Saphire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Saphire, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Saphire is a 3-year-old tan-white pit who came in January as a landlord surrender.
She is spayed and up-to-date on all her vaccines.
Saphire’s adoption fees for Tuesday, March 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
And starting today, LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
