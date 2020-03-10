Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases began unloading passengers at a port in the San Francisco Bay Area after it was forced to idle off the California coast for days. The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland on Monday. Health and Human Services said officials hope to unload about half the 2,400 passengers Monday. After several people who needed medical care were removed, dozens of Canadians came off and were standing in lines outside two tents displaying Canadian flags. Americans will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia to be tested for the COVID-19 virus and quarantined.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Man back from California is 1st coronavirus case near Dallas
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Officials in suburban Dallas say a man who recently traveled to California has received a presumptive positive test for the new coronavirus. Collin County officials said in a statement that the Frisco man was in his late 30s and was in stable condition at home. Meanwhile, Rice University in Houston has cancelled in-person classes this week after a Rice employee tested positive for the virus last week. A dozen cases have been previously identified around Houston, where all the cases have been related to travelers on a recent Egyptian cruise.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OIL-AP-EXPLAINS
AP Explains: The oil market meltdown and its global impact
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil prices are plunging after Saudi Arabia started a price war against Russia. The Saudis tried to get the Russians to cut oil production to keep prices from falling even more due to the coronavirus. Russia didn't agree. Now the Saudis are cutting prices and saying they'll increase production. That puts pressure on Russia, but analysts say Russia's industry can survive for quite a while at lower prices. And Russia may like the idea of lower oil prices hampering a key competitor: the U.S. shale oil industry. Consumers, meanwhile, may see lower prices at the pump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CPAC
Several lawmakers had contact with man at CPAC who got virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol's attending physician's office says “several” members of Congress had contact with a person who attended a Maryland political conference and who subsequently developed the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The office told lawmakers Monday the ill individual had recalled “specific names of people he had contact with during the meeting.” It says several of these individuals "were identified and were contacted” Saturday. Their symptoms were reviewed, and the individuals are considered to be at “low risk” of contracting the disease and remain in good health. On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar said they're isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.
GRAIN ELEVATOR ASSAULT
Woman accused of helping husband flee arrested at US border
SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a man accused of pushing his wife's alleged lover off the top of a grain bin in Hamburg, Iowa, has been arrested trying to return from Mexico. Authorities say Anahi Andrade was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas. She's accused of helping her husband, Pedro Andrade, flee. A court document says Pedro Andrade's co-worker survived his 60-foot fall. He told an investigator that Pedro Andrade had found out that Anahi Andrade and the co-worker were having an affair. The court records don't list an attorney for Anahi Andrade. Pedro Andrade's attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined at Texas base
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' governor says numerous Americans on a cruise ship off the California coast will be transferred to a military base in San Antonio for testing for the coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release Sunday that “approximately 90 Texans” are among the unspecified number of U.S. citizens expected to arrive at Lackland Air Force Base. It was not clear when the group would arrive. The group is among more than 3,500 people from 54 countries aboard the Grand Princess. At least 21 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus. Abbot said the passengers would be quarantined at the base.
ELECTION 2020-UNCOUNTED BALLOTS-TEXAS
Dallas election official seeks permission for paper recount
DALLAS (AP) — The elections administrator for Dallas County is asking a court to allow for a recount of votes cast in the county on Super Tuesday. Toni Pippins-Poole says in a news release that she requested the recount Friday after discrepancies were found with thumb drives in 44 of the county's scanner and tabulation machines at its 454 precincts. The Dallas Morning News reports Pippins-Poole stated in an affidavit that the number of ballots signed by voters does not match the number of ballots counted on the thumb drives. Pippins-Poole said a paper ballot backup system is included in the electronic voting machines and a recount of the paper ballots is needed.
FOUR DEAD-TEXAS
Family of four dead in Texas home, murder-suicide suspected
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Texas say a family of four has been found shot to death in their home and murder-suicide is suspected. Fort Bend County sheriff's spokeswoman Caitilin Espinoza says in a news release that a 48-year-old man, his 49-year-old wife and their 16- and 13-year old sons were found shot to death early Sunday in the home on the southwestern edge of Houston. No names were released. Espinoza says investigators believe the man killed his wife and sons then killed himself.
AP-ELECTION 2020-SUBURBAN SURGE
Suburbanites are voting and that's good news for Joe Biden
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Nearly two years ago, suburbanites helped drive a Democratic political surge. Today, there are clear signs that these suburban voters are still engaged and are primed to vote Democratic again. Turnout in the Democratic presidential primary has been strong across suburban counties, from Northern Virginia to Minnesota and Southern California, That's been particularly good news for Joe Biden. The former vice president is running as a moderate, consensus candidate. And this past week he soared to the top of the Democratic field, showing strength in places such as Fairfax County, Virginia., and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Suit: Website sold ammo to underage accused Texas shooter
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified. An amended lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the website of breaking federal law. Dimitrios Pagourtzis was 17 at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Federal law bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors. Those killed at the school include a Pakistani exchange student whose parents filed the amended petition.