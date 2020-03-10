Lubbock Health Department to hold news conference on Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Health Department, along with community partners, continues monitoring and proactive preparations regarding Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The Health Department will hold a news conference Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. to provide an update on those preparations.
Speakers at the news conference include Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and local health authority, Dr. Ronald Cook.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream the news conference live on kcbd.com and on the KCBD Facebook page.