Lubbock lawyer explains civil suit in death of Lubbock driver involving drag racers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ted Liggett of The Liggett Law Group is speaking out about a civil suit filed on Friday for the Wright Family, who lost 69-year-old Aerocare employee, Howard Wright, in an apparent drag racing event that Howard had no part in.
“We’re filing this lawsuit now because this gets us as quickly as possible as we need to be in terms of getting to the evidence and finding out exactly what happened,” said Liggett.
The Wright Family is suing three people accused of drag racing on Slide Road and 73rd street where Wright died on February 24, 2020 and the racing club, “Muscle Mayhem”, they are accused of being a part of.
“Anissa and Savannah were notified and were able to get to the scene of this accident,this wreck and witness the carnage, so it’s been a tremendously emotional event for them and the family.”
The lawsuit states the Wright Family are seeking more than one million dollars in monetary relief.
“I’m not sure many folks knew that this was going on and they have to be stopped. You cannot have an active organization that is encouraging and promoting drag racing,” Liggett said. “I don’t see how they should be allowed to exist if what they’re in fact promoting is drag racing in the streets of Lubbock.”
Liggett says the group bragged about their bad behavior.
“They brag about their presence on social media and all one has to do is get on social media and you can see how it’s been promoted, glorified, and glamorized.”
The warrant says the club took down their own social media page after they were questioned and now it’s up to the judge to decide the fate of the page.
“The right for free speech doesn’t give the right for folks to get out on the streets and break the law. Now, in terms of their posting of their club and activities on social media, we’ll leave that up to the judges to decide if curtailing or putting an end to that violates their right to speech. That ‘s certainly a fight I’m interested and proud to take on.”
