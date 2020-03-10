Lubbock man indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jeremy Johnson, 24, has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
From September 2013 through September 2016, Johnson is accused of committing two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child younger than 14 years of age. He was indicted on two counts.
The indictment states he is accused of indecency with a child, multiple times, and aggravated sexual assault of a child multiple times.
A police report says the child victim got gonorrhea from the abuse.
Johnson has been released on a $30,000 bond.
Johnson was arrested in June 2018 and was released in August 2018 after posting the bond.
