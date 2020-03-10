Mild overnight, Warm Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Warm weather remains in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold front brings cooler temperatures and higher rain chances Friday and early Saturday.
High clouds increase overnight. No precipitation is in the forecast.
Lows remain in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for most locations.
South-southwest winds will become west overnight at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday.
A few sprinkles or light showers are possible during the day.
Most areas are not expected to receive measurable precipitation.
Highs end up in the middle to upper 70’s depending on sunshine.
Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees.
Rain chances increase Friday as a storm system approaches from the west.
Highs remain in the 40’s and 50’s Friday thanks to a cold front and rain opportunities.
Unsettled weather continues over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.