New Mexico State Police searching for missing 3-year-old

The Española Police Department is asking the publics assistance in locating Carlos Rodriguez, a 3-year-old Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, weighing approximately 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Carlos was last seen on Sunday March 8, 2020 with his mom Lucina Perez at the Walgreens in Española. It is unknown what Carlos was wearing. It is believed he is in the company of Jose Anthony Quintana (38) aka Smokey and his girlfriend Angelina unknown last name. They are possibly driving an older model white Chrysler passenger vehicle, no license plate information. Carlos Rodriguez is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located.