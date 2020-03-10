Roosevelt hosts Medal of Honor recipient

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One of the 71 living Medal of Honor recipients visited Roosevelt Independent School District students Tuesday.
Lt. Michael Edwin Thornton is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and recipient of the military’s highest decoration. He was awarded the medal for his actions on Oct. 31, 1972 during the Vietnam War.
On that day Thornton carried two wounded soldiers to safety, while he was also injured. He was awarded his medal on Oct. 15, 1973.
Thornton spoke about his experiences in front of an auditorium full of Roosevelt students. Learn more about Thornton through the video below:
