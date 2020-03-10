Safety training exercise to take place at airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-agency public safety training exercise will take place at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
This is not expected to impact regular operations at the airport.
However, the full-scale exercises requires the deployment of resources that would be used if there were an emergency situation. This is not only required by the Federal Aviation Administration, but also ensures first responders, assisting agencies and other department are ready to respond to any situations that come up.
The exercise includes role-playing volunteers, first responders and emergency response vehicles.
Smoke and flames from the area may be seen and visible to residents and travelers. The city reminds residents of Lubbock and the surrounding area not to be alarmed by the exercise.
