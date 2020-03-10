Second arrest made in Monterey High School burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has announced the arrest of a second suspect in a burglary at Monterey High School.
18-year-old Christopher Marroquin was arrested Monday afternoon. Another suspect, 21-year-old Luis Alcadio Munoz, was arrested last week.
Bond information for Marroquin has not been released at this time. Munoz is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $10,000 bond for a charge of burglary of a building.
This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.