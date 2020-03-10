Second arrest made in Monterey High School burglary

Christopher Marroquin, 18, arrested in connection to the Monterey HS burglary (Source: Lubbock Police)
March 9, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 7:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has announced the arrest of a second suspect in a burglary at Monterey High School.

18-year-old Christopher Marroquin was arrested Monday afternoon. Another suspect, 21-year-old Luis Alcadio Munoz, was arrested last week.

Bond information for Marroquin has not been released at this time. Munoz is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $10,000 bond for a charge of burglary of a building.

