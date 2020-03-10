Suspect in February Coronado Inn murder indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect in the murder of 46-year-old Jawhan Jones at the Coronado Inn in February has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder.
According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call early in the morning on February 20, at the Coronado Inn at 501 North Interstate 27.
Officers found wounded Jones outside the Inn and he was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.
LaCharles Curtis, 40, of Lubbock, was arrested on February 21.
Curtis was indicted by a grand jury on March 10. He is currently booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.
