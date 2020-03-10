Two indicted on multiple charges after break-in at LSO Lieutenant’s home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two suspects have been formally charged with multiple counts of burglary in connection to a break-in at the home of a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant that resulted in several firearms, a gym bag, a Sheriff’s Office uniform, and other items being stolen.
According to Lubbock County, 28-year-old Brandon McDaniel and 30-year-old Anthony Zamora were arrested in December 2019 after police responded to a burglary at the home of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant in November.
The report from Lubbock Police states the Lieutenant left for work the morning of the break-in on November 25, 2019, and returned to find his home ransacked.
The report states it was evident the suspect or suspects were selective in what was taken. According to the report, the suspect searched all the bedrooms, upturning desks, dressers and furniture before finding the items they ended up stealing in the master bedroom closet.
At least eight guns, a personal backpack, a Sheriff’s Office uniform and equipment, a watch, a jiu-jitsu gym bag and martial arts black belt were listed as stolen.
On December 4, while responding to a recovered stolen property call, a gym bag was found with “Gracie Jiu-Jitsu” and the Lieutenant’s name printed on it.
Investigators looking into the case received a tip that Zamora was allegedly trying to sell guns that matched the ones stolen in the break-in.
On December 17, police found Zamora at a home with plates matched to a vehicle confirmed by LPD to have been stolen.
When Officers arrived on scene, they arrested Zamora and McDaniel. Zamora was found wearing the Lieutenant’s belt and watch.
Two pistols carried by McDaniel were confirmed to have been stolen as well.
During interrogation, the suspects told police they could find other stolen items at a storage facility in Central Lubbock, where they said a man was supposed to be squatting. When Police arrived at the storage unit, they found it set up as a makeshift living space, along with the backpack, police duty belt, a gun holster and the martial arts black belt.
According to the report, while in custody, Zamora gave details about the day of the burglary, saying McDaniel saw the Lieutenant leave and announced he would break into his home. Zamora told police McDaniel entered the back door and later exited with firearms and several bags.
Stolen property recovered at McDaniel’s residence included a Sheriff’s Office badge and patch, holsters, ammunition, and weapons; including an M1 Garand rifle, a muzzle-loading long gun and an 1851 Navy revolver.
Both suspects are currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on several charges.
Charges for Zamora are listed as four counts of burglary of a habitation, three charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of burglary of a vehicle.
McDaniel’s charges are listed as five counts of burglary of a habitation, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, possession of a controlled substance, credit card abuse and fraudulent use of identity information.
Tuesday’s indictments from the grand jury formally charged McDaniel and Zamora with two counts of burglary each, as well as the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge for Zamora, and the possession charge for McDaniel.
Zamora is held on a combined bond over $107,000. McDaniel’s combined bond totals $120,000.
