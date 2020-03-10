The 2020 Uber lost & found index, Lubbock edition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve all experienced that moment of panic when you leave something behind - often in the backseat of an Uber.
From frequently lost items like phones, wallets, and keys to more unique belongings like a cat paw print, a bubble machine, or Swarovski binoculars, it’s Uber’s goal to help return whatever it is you may have left behind, using the app.
Phones, wallets, keys and backpacks top the list of most commonly forgotten items this year, but riders aren’t just leaving the usual suspects behind.
We’ve seen folks forget everything from oxygen tanks and coolers of breastmilk to gold grillz and bags of wigs behind - and that’s just to name a few.
Check out the full list here: https://www.uber.com/en-AU/newsroom/2020-lost-found-index/
As for the most forgetful cities in the U.S.? Lubbock, TX took the top spot.
The 10 Most "Forgetful” Cities:
Lubbock, Texas
Oxford, Mississippi
College Station, Texas
Fresno, California
Modesto, California
Lawrence, Kansas
St Cloud, Minnesota
Columbus, Georgia
Tallahassee, Florida
Fayetteville, North Carolina
How to retrieve lost items:
If you’re one of those people who left something behind, look no further than this video, which outlines the simple steps you can take the next time you leave something behind in your Uber.
The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver - but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:
- Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
- Tap “I lost an item”
- Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”
- Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.
- If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).
- Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
- If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
- If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.
